Analysts Set $45.00 Target Price for Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT)

Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $45.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($1.08) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Odonate Therapeutics an industry rank of 104 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ODT shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 12.9% during the second quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,363,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,402,000 after buying an additional 384,615 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 182.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,042,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,247,000 after buying an additional 672,721 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 773,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,136,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 55.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,236,000 after buying an additional 206,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 5.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,747,000 after buying an additional 26,811 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ODT opened at $28.98 on Thursday. Odonate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $932.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.73.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.19. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

