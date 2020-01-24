Analysts Set A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Price Target at $53.87

Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.87.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

AOS traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.50. The company had a trading volume of 51,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,353. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.48. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $56.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $728.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.61 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $250,350.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,667,329.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

