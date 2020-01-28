Analysts Set AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Target Price at $54.50

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

AIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $798,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,588 shares in the company, valued at $8,380,792.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $1,170,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,439,618.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,560. Company insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 27.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAR stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. AAR has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $52.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.16 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AAR will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. AAR’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

