Analysts Set Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) PT at $97.50

Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.50.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADUS shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Addus Homecare from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Addus Homecare in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $651,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,319.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan T. Weaver sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $46,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,276.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 741,363 shares of company stock valued at $61,720,616 over the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Addus Homecare during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Addus Homecare during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Addus Homecare by 31.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Addus Homecare by 160.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in Addus Homecare by 33.8% during the third quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.40. The stock had a trading volume of 112,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,169. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.88 and its 200-day moving average is $85.65. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of -0.15. Addus Homecare has a 52 week low of $57.94 and a 52 week high of $101.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.25 million. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Addus Homecare will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?