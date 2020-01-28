Analysts Set Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) Target Price at C$24.14

Shares of Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.14.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of ARE traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$17.66. 65,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,021. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.41. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$16.62 and a twelve month high of C$21.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.23.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 1.3099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.27%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

