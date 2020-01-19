Analysts Set AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Price Target at $18.51

AES Corp (NYSE:AES) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.51.

AES has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

AES stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.50. 5,006,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,289,187. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.30. AES has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $20.60.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. AES had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AES will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in AES by 1,375.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 116.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AES during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in AES during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AES during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

