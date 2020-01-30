Analysts Set Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Price Target at $28.25

Shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATSG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Air Transport Services Group stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.19. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $25.82.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $366.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.72 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $218,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,760.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt sold 7,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $192,274.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,719. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 1,773.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 47.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 48.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

