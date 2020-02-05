Analysts Set Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) PT at $118.13

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.13.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America set a $125.00 target price on shares of Allegion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

ALLE stock traded up $2.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.18. The stock had a trading volume of 722,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,496. Allegion has a one year low of $85.96 and a one year high of $135.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total transaction of $549,591.91. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,395.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,296,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $161,528,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,992,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 61,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

