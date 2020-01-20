Analysts Set Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) Price Target at $17.63

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.15.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALNA shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 158,908 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,226. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $9.24. The company has a market cap of $62.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.73.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). Research analysts anticipate that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

