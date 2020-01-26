Analysts Set Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Price Target at $55.50

Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

NYSE LNT traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.75.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $990.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 73.58%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 55.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

