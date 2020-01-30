Analysts Set Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) Target Price at $9.86

Shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.86.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. CLSA upgraded shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

NYSE:ACH traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.40. 1,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,772. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 67.28 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 139.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 75.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 38.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 242,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 67,825 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

