Analysts Set American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) Target Price at $49.67

Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Barton sold 25,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,120,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,798.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 2,060.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 262,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

AAT stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.46. 5,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.71. American Assets Trust has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $49.26.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $98.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.72 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.42%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

