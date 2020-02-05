Analysts Set Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) Price Target at $17.40

Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AINV. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

In other Apollo Investment news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $42,932.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,299.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AINV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $1,380,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 242.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 69,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 49,321 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $738,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 42,764 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 397,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 36,804 shares during the period. 39.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AINV traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $17.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,068. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apollo Investment has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.62.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $70.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?