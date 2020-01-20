Analysts Set Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Target Price at $47.00

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $306,958.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $106,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,676 shares of company stock worth $1,612,249. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,804,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,563,000 after buying an additional 844,714 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 7.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,540,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,644,000 after buying an additional 1,150,528 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 18.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,786,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,269,000 after buying an additional 1,514,686 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 19.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,848,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,029,000 after buying an additional 1,429,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.4% during the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,062,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,767,000 after buying an additional 71,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,741,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,206. Archer Daniels Midland has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.95 and a 200 day moving average of $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio