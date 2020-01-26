Analysts Set Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) PT at $44.44

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.89.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

NASDAQ ARVN traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.08. 281,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,474. Arvinas has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $52.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.79.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.67. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 157.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%. The business had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe purchased 680,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $14,960,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 124.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,038,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,845,000 after acquiring an additional 576,137 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 33.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after acquiring an additional 135,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 11.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 35,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 14,782.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 231,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter worth about $4,834,000. 47.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

