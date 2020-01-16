Analysts Set Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Target Price at $114.60

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.25.

Several research firms recently commented on ABG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 21.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of NYSE:ABG traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.54 and a fifty-two week high of $123.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

