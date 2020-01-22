Analysts Set ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) PT at $30.00

ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASX. ValuEngine upgraded ASE Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of ASE Technology stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average of $4.83. ASE Technology has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $5.70.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,589,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,304 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 1,219.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,934,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 208,496 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 121,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 52,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,512,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,204,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

