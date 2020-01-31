Analysts Set Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Target Price at $5.00

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research firms have issued reports on AHT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $5.00 price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 286.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 21,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.25 million, a PE ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. This is a boost from Ashford Hospitality Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio