Analysts Set Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) Price Target at $47.00

Shares of Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

ASMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $74.00 price target on Assembly Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

ASMB stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.74. The company had a trading volume of 453,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $455.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.60. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $25.07.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 647.72% and a negative return on equity of 52.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Sybil Papkoff sold 1,460 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $30,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 33,061 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $826,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,681,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,552,000 after acquiring an additional 146,452 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 338.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 102,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,901,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 90,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

