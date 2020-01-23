Analysts Set AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Target Price at $30.80

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

NYSE AMK traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $29.73. 134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,323. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AssetMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.53.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $110.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at $6,215,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,061,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,388,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $795,000. 20.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

