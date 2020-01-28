Analysts Set Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) PT at $40.80

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $170,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,381.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,617,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,862,000 after acquiring an additional 147,627 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $30,428,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,054,000 after purchasing an additional 16,937 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 488,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,459,000 after purchasing an additional 86,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 320,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAWW traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.58. 4,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,518. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $640.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.20. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.60). Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $648.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

