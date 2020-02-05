Analysts Set Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) PT at $24.41

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Guy Cavet sold 6,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $103,093.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,187.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $294,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,919 shares of company stock worth $690,193 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCEL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $499,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Atreca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,769,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Atreca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Atreca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

BCEL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.07. The company had a trading volume of 138,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,239. Atreca has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.87.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Read More: Risk Tolerance