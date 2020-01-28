Analysts Set AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) PT at $226.69

Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $226.69.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company.

In related news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $165,897.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $5,689,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. State Street Corp grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,133,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,197,253,000 after acquiring an additional 243,424 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,084,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,158,000 after acquiring an additional 168,685 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 134.3% in the third quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 185,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,954,000 after acquiring an additional 106,347 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 82.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 226,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,837,000 after acquiring an additional 102,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,102,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,271,615,000 after acquiring an additional 82,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $218.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $185.51 and a 1 year high of $222.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $587.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.86 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 45.56% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.56%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

