Analysts Set Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) Price Target at $3.72

Shares of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.72.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avon Products from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

NYSE AVP remained flat at $$5.60 on Friday. Avon Products has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.66.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVP. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avon Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avon Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Avon Products by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Avon Products by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Avon Products by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 141,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 99,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

About Avon Products

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

Featured Story: Float