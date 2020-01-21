Analysts Set Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) PT at $67.71

Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.71.

AXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Axis Capital from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Axis Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Axis Capital by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,242,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $491,637,000 after purchasing an additional 30,240 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Axis Capital by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,331,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,652,000 after purchasing an additional 812,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Axis Capital by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,104,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,861,000 after purchasing an additional 195,344 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Axis Capital by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,706,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,448,000 after purchasing an additional 608,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Axis Capital by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,096,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,036,000 after purchasing an additional 249,910 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.02. 373,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,433. Axis Capital has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.64.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($1.21). Axis Capital had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axis Capital will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Axis Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is presently 85.42%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

