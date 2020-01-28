Analysts Set Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) PT at $24.00

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLX shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLX. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 2.0% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,466,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,189,000 after buying an additional 47,355 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 9.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLX opened at $21.44 on Friday. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average of $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

