Analysts Set Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Target Price at $31.00

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

BSAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of BSAC opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.56. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $576.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.31 million. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 256.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 301.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

