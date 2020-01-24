Analysts Set Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE) Target Price at GBX 24.25

Shares of Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 24.25 ($0.32).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSE. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.28) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Base Resources in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.28) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of BSE stock traded up GBX 0.23 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 13.98 ($0.18). 30,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,568. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 12.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 12.75. Base Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 10.12 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 16.50 ($0.22). The stock has a market cap of $163.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

