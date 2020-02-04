Analysts Set BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) PT at $52.00

BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE BBL traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,389,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,714. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $40.57 and a 12 month high of $51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.68.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,004 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 11,896 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 98.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 532,651 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,819,000 after purchasing an additional 31,030 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,489 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after purchasing an additional 19,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,142,000. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

