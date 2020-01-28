Analysts Set Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Price Target at $66.10

Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.10.

Several equities analysts have commented on BKI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Compass Point lowered shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A lowered shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 17,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $1,022,498.75. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Black Knight by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Black Knight by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Knight stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,503,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,750. Black Knight has a 1-year low of $47.70 and a 1-year high of $66.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.51. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.73, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

