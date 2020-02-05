Analysts Set BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Price Target at $16.17

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TCPC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 57,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 87,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 273,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.38. The stock had a trading volume of 272,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,462. The stock has a market cap of $836.83 million, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.66. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 21.24 and a quick ratio of 21.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.89.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $51.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

