Analysts Set Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Price Target at $77.63

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.63.

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $79.40 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 57.89% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kristine Anderson sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $393,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $3,138,044.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,169,909. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

