Analysts Set BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Target Price at $40.63

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.63.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, October 18th.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Chairman Charles J. Homcy sold 10,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Frank Mccormick sold 82,850 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $3,141,672.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,335,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,657,138.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,424 shares of company stock worth $4,666,120 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBIO traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $34.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a current ratio of 14.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.34. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $17.61 and a 12-month high of $48.36.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

