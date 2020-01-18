Analysts Set Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target at $153.20

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.20.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE BFAM opened at $162.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $113.27 and a 1-year high of $168.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.77 and a 200-day moving average of $153.79. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.26.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,334 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $505,101.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,184,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David H. Lissy sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total transaction of $1,503,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 307,574 shares in the company, valued at $46,256,053.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,334 shares of company stock worth $5,018,401 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $767,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $489,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $936,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,481,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?