Analysts Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc (TSE:GOOS) Target Price at C$71.58

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (TSE:GOOS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$71.91.

GOOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$72.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$75.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

GOOS traded down C$0.61 on Tuesday, hitting C$44.64. The company had a trading volume of 541,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of C$42.30 and a 52-week high of C$79.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$52.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.77.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

