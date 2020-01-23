Analysts Set Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT at C$58.50

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$58.50.

CAR.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. National Bank Financial set a C$63.00 target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

TSE:CAR.UN traded up C$0.20 on Monday, reaching C$56.89. The stock had a trading volume of 191,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,604. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.43, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$53.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.18. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$44.62 and a 12-month high of C$56.82.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

