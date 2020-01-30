Analysts Set Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target at $102.85

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.24.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,269,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $37,988,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,426,000 after buying an additional 293,663 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,612,000 after buying an additional 277,486 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,564,000. Institutional investors own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.14. 1,089,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,198. The company has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $80.95 and a 52-week high of $96.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.443 per share. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

