Analysts Set Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) PT at $31.83

Shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.83.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CARA has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 10,699 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $182,417.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 918,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,659,879.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 10,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $257,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 918,468 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,289.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,434 shares of company stock worth $854,650 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 27,977 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 14,248 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

CARA stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.31. The stock had a trading volume of 492,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,135. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.30.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15). Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.70% and a negative return on equity of 70.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)