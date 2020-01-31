Analysts Set CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Price Target at $104.35

Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.35.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Argus upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 63.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,063,000 after acquiring an additional 39,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,516,000.

Shares of KMX traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.36. The stock had a trading volume of 911,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,356. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. CarMax has a 12 month low of $58.04 and a 12 month high of $100.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.87 and a 200 day moving average of $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.43.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CarMax will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

