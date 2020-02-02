Analysts Set Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) Target Price at $18.50

Shares of Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

CATS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Catasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Catasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catasys by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catasys by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 208,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catasys by 13,788.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catasys by 715.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 35,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Catasys by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. 19.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CATS opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.01 million, a P/E ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.69. Catasys has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $20.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $8.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Catasys will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Catasys

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

