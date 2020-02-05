Analysts Set Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) PT at $12.42

Shares of Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.42.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSBR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Champions Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Champions Oncology in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of CSBR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.75. The company had a trading volume of 36,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,594. The stock has a market cap of $90.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.11 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.52. Champions Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Champions Oncology had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 45.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Champions Oncology will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSBR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Champions Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 134,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 14,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Champions Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

Champions Oncology Company Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

