Analysts Set Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Target Price at $51.69

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.69.

Several analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $10,060,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $15,448,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 913,462 shares of company stock valued at $43,455,356. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,499,773,000 after buying an additional 3,140,824 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 29.6% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,280,000 after buying an additional 6,193,052 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 16.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,822,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,720,000 after buying an additional 1,527,073 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 5,365,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,191,000 after buying an additional 345,581 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 25.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,204,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,714,000 after buying an additional 1,039,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.08. 10,595,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,098,917. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The firm has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

