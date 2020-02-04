Analysts Set Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Target Price at $45.83

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.93. 733,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,777. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.71. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 760 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.25 per share, with a total value of $32,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at $200,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 42.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 294,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 87,620 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at $786,000. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 27.7% in the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 19.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 18,461 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $422,000. 98.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

