Analysts Set Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Price Target at $104.25

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Sidoti increased their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CPK stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $98.07. 44,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,765. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.17. Chesapeake Utilities has a one year low of $86.19 and a one year high of $98.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.47.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 9.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.94%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.5% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 12,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 29.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

