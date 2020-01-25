Analysts Set China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) Price Target at $20.30

Shares of China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.65.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.90 to $20.30 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

NYSE:LFC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 552,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,247. China Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.71 and a quick ratio of 8.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.78 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that China Life Insurance will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFC. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

