Analysts Set Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Target Price at $42.60

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

Several research analysts have commented on CNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered Cinemark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Macquarie set a $42.00 price target on Cinemark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE CNK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.30. 1,697,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $43.51. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.30.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $821.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Cinemark’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cinemark by 537.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the third quarter worth $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

