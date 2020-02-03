Analysts Set Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) Price Target at $11.20

Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cision in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered Cision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Cision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cision by 24.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,035,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,800,000 after buying an additional 1,180,983 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cision by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,724,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after acquiring an additional 765,593 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cision in the second quarter worth approximately $5,843,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cision by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,188,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,047,000 after buying an additional 466,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Cision during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CISN stock remained flat at $$9.99 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -249.69 and a beta of 0.84. Cision has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.64 million. Cision had a positive return on equity of 25.62% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. Research analysts expect that Cision will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cision Company Profile

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

