Analysts Set Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Price Target at $60.17

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCEP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Argus lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $53.12 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola European Partners has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 195.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 49.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

