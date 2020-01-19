Analysts Set Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) PT at $57.40

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has earned an average rating of “Sell” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $52.38 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 1,200 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $76,956.00. Also, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 6,837 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $438,593.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,406. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2,682.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 974,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 939,259 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,048,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,473,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 729,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after acquiring an additional 77,587 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after acquiring an additional 53,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.61. 542,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,633. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $54.65 and a 52-week high of $68.65.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.31 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 29.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

