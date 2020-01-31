Analysts Set CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target at $58.83

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.40.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CommVault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

CommVault Systems stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.64. 977,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -557.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. CommVault Systems has a 12-month low of $40.73 and a 12-month high of $69.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average is $46.15.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $176.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.72 million. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. CommVault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CommVault Systems news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $32,466.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,374,278. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $69,686.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,317 in the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 83.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 2,088.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 32.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the second quarter worth about $136,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?